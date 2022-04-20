Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 20, 2022

The respondent-attorney, who had been drinking, physically assaulted his girlfriend and was charged with third-degree assault and battery. He self-reported the charge, attended a 45-day inpatient treatment program, continued with outpatient treatment, attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and has had his criminal charge nolle prossed and his arrest records destroyed. Respondent’s conduct violated Rule 8.4(b), RPC ...

