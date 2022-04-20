Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Reprimand & Fine – Campaign Finance Law Violations (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Reprimand & Fine – Campaign Finance Law Violations (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 20, 2022

After having provided certain political candidates the maximum political campaign contributions allowed, respondent personally funded another $184,000 in contributions through 14 limited liability companies, thereby violating S.C. Code Ann. § 8-13-1314, Rule 8.4(a), RPC (prohibiting misconduct) and 8.4(d) (prohibiting conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation). We accept the agreement for discipline by consent; publicly reprimand ...

