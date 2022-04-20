Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Juvenile justice agency agrees to reform main prison (access required)

Juvenile justice agency agrees to reform main prison (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 20, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice announced Thursday that it will reform its beleaguered central prison for youths under a settlement agreement with the federal government. The agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice follows a 2020 report from the federal agency that ordered the state to make changes at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo