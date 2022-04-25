Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Court hears case over deputy who didn’t read Miranda rights (access required)

Court hears case over deputy who didn’t read Miranda rights (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — You have the right to remain silent. Everyone knows police aren't supposed to question suspects without reading them their Miranda rights. But what happens when law enforcement officers don't first read suspects their rights? The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled with whether a sheriff's deputy can be sued for money damages for violating ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo