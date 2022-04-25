Lawyers in the News – April 25 

Turner Padget announced the additions of Charles S. Gwynne Jr., Christopher D. Scalzo, and Adrian R. Peguese to its ligation practice group. Gwynne joins the Columbia office as of counsel, Scalzo joins the Greenville office as of counsel, and Peguese joins the Florence office as an associate. Gwynne and Peguese will support the firm’s personal injury defense team, and Scalzo will support its white collar crime team by representing matters involving nonviolent offenses at the corporate level.

Shawan Gillians has joined Womble Bond Dickinson in its Charleston office as of counsel in its capital markets practice group. She joins the firm from Santee Cooper, where she most recently served as its director of legal services and corporate secretary.

Henry D. McMaster Jr. and Molly Flynn have joined Collins & Lacy’s Columbia office as associates in the firm’s retail and hospitality practice group. McMaster was previously an assistant solicitor in the 6th Circuit. Flynn served for six years as an assistant solicitor in the 5th Circuit and also has experience representing school districts and their boards in the areas of school and employment law.

Amanda Mellard has joined Robinson Gray law firm as a member. She will be working out of the firm’s Greenville office in the area of workers’ compensation defense.