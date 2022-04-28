Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Judge Michelle Childs honored by South Carolina lawyer group (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 28, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Michelle Childs, the South Carolina federal judge recently under consideration for a slot on the U.S. Supreme Court, has received a top award from a trial lawyer group in her home state. Childs has been named the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Justice Award, the South Carolina Association for Justice announced ...

