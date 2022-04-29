Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / SC county sues 2 of its cities over $73 jail inmate fee (access required)

SC county sues 2 of its cities over $73 jail inmate fee (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 29, 2022

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina county is suing two cities inside its border, saying they are refusing to keep up with a deal to pay $73 per day to house jail inmates from the cities. York County says it will continue to take inmates from Rock Hill and Tega Cay until the court ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo