Home / News / Headlines / Detective: Teen executed wounded men who had shot him (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 2, 2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Ahmik Coleman, 17, was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle, police said. Coleman who was hit ...

