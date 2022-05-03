Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Senate has own plan for Univ. of South Carolina trustees (access required)

Senate has own plan for Univ. of South Carolina trustees (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 3, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate appears to have a different idea on how to revamp the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. The Senate's plan still kicks all the trustees off the board at the end of June 2023 and trims the number of seats similar to the House version. Lawmakers are upset ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo