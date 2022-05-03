Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Trucking crash leads to $23M global settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 3, 2022

A motor vehicle crash that took the life of one high school student and injured two others has resulted in a settlement of more than $23 million, the plaintiffs’ attorneys report.   Douglas Jennings, Perry Buckner, and John Dodds IV of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston and Douglas Jennings Jr. and Mason King of Douglas Jennings Law Firm ...

