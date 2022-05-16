Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Workers to spilt $600,000 after SC tip pool ruled illegal (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 16, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled. The tip pool at 167 Raw in Charleston was an illegal arrangement that violated the minimum wage laws, the federal agency ...

