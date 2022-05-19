Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Enhancement harmless where court would've reached same result

By: Heath Hamacher May 19, 2022

Even if a district court erred by increasing a defendant’s offense level based on the possession of a firearm “in connection with” another felony offense, the error is harmless where the court would have reached the same result had it sided with the defendant on the sentencing guideline issue, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of ...

