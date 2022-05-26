Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Court rules insurance carriers cannot refuse coverage in a post-loss assignment of benefits  (access required)

Court rules insurance carriers cannot refuse coverage in a post-loss assignment of benefits  (access required)

By: Teri Saylor May 26, 2022

The South Carolina Supreme Court has reversed a court of appeals ruling that agreed a group of insurance carriers (respondents) were justified in refusing coverage to PCS Nitrogen in a post-loss assignment of insurance benefits. The Supreme Court also remanded the matter to circuit court.   “Post-loss assignment is a common law rule providing that insurer consent ...

