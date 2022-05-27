Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Distracted driver settles for $10M  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 27, 2022

The estate of a man killed in a multi-car crash in Mount Pleasant has settled its wrongful death claims for $10 million against a driver who admitted to being distracted at the time of the crash, the plaintiffs’ attorney reports.   Justin Kahn of Kahn Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, a 73-year-old retired pastor ...

