Lawyers in the News – June 6

Patrick Bradley has joined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd as an associate in its Greenville office. Bradley advises and represents corporations, small businesses, individuals, and governmental entities in a range of business, construction, manufacturing, insurance, and tort-related matters.

Ward Lambert has been named managing partner of the new Charleston office of Hudson Lambert Parrot Walker. Lambert also leads the firm’s Greenville office and his practice focuses on counseling, advising, and representing clients in the construction industry.