Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $208K in interstate wreck   (access required)

Jury awards $208K in interstate wreck   (access required)

By: Scott Baughman June 3, 2022

by Heath Hamacher After a one-day trial, a federal jury has awarded $208,000 to a Canadian woman heading South for the winter after her vehicle was struck by a flying semi-truck wheel on Interstate 95 in Clarendon County, her attorney reports.   Jeffrey Gerardi of Joye Law Firm in Summerville represented Karen Hodder and Terry Hodder, who were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo