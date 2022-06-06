Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / No explicit consent, no jurisdiction (access required)

No explicit consent, no jurisdiction (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 6, 2022

By Heath Hamacher  hhamacher@sclawyersweekly.com  Where a military retiree objected to the state’s family court’s jurisdiction over his retirement benefits at his earliest opportunity and at every stage of the divorce proceeding, he did not explicitly consent to have his military benefits decided in South Carolina, the state’s Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a case of ...

