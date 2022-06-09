Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Jury Instructions – Involuntary Manslaughter & Accident – Illegal Weapon Possession  (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Jury Instructions – Involuntary Manslaughter & Accident – Illegal Weapon Possession  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 9, 2022

Defendant admitted he was unlawfully handling a loaded firearm while impaired; defendant testified that his gun fell out of his pocket as he got out of the victim’s car, he picked up the gun and held it in his hand when he walked to the car’s driver’s seat and while he argued with the victim ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo