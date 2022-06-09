Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judges – Discipline – Perception of Impartiality – Sheriff's Department

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 9, 2022

The respondent-magistrate, who was married to the county sheriff, accessed the sheriff department’s Facebook page and forwarded citizen complaints she found there to the department using her judicial email account. She also involved herself in sheriff’s department personnel matters and prepared correspondence on behalf of the sheriff’s department, using her judicial email account in some ...

