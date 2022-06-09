Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Political ad ban doesn’t pass constitutional muster   (access required)

Political ad ban doesn't pass constitutional muster

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 9, 2022

By Nick Hurston A public transit system had a legitimate interest in avoiding some politically charged advertisements, but its lack of a formal definition of “political” or written guidelines clarifying how its prohibition on political ads was to be applied doomed its policy as unconstitutional, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held.  Judge Julius N. ...

