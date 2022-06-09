Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trusts & Estates-Trustee's Fee & Personal Representative's Commission – Denial – Unnecessary Expense

Trusts & Estates-Trustee’s Fee & Personal Representative’s Commission – Denial – Unnecessary Expense  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 9, 2022

The estate of the late James Brown faced a mountain of challenges, and there was testimony that it was next to impossible to competently administer the estate without retaining experts to assist, yet the appellant-trustee/personal representative endeavored to manage much of the “entertainment” administration herself while also personally handling much of the estate litigation herself. ...

