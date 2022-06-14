Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) has welcomed Lauren N. Vriesinga as Of Counsel to its growing office in Charleston (access required)

Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) has welcomed Lauren N. Vriesinga as Of Counsel to its growing office in Charleston (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 14, 2022

Vriesinga concentrates her practice in the health care industry, representing a variety of health care providers and professionals in all phases of litigation related to both general and professional liability claims, according to an HBS news release. She also practices in the areas of premises liability, transportation, insurance coverage, and general liability matters.  Prior to joining ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo