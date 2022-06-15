Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / AARP names new state director (access required)

AARP names new state director (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 15, 2022

By Molly Hulsey mhulsey@scbiznews.com The South Carolina branch of the AARP of has hired Charmaine S. Fuller Cooper as its new state director. Fuller Cooper brings two decades of experience in campaign strategy and management, government relations, and rural, multicultural and conservative advocacy to the table, including nine years at AARP.  She served the company previously as a ...

