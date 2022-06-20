Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Columbia attorney nominated for federal post (access required)

By: Teri Saylor June 20, 2022

By Teri Saylor President Joe Biden has nominated Columbia attorney Adair Ford Boroughs as the next U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate.  For Boroughs, her service would create a full-circle moment in her career.  She was a trial attorney in the Tax Division of the United States Department of Justice ...

