Home / Top Legal News / DOWN ON THE FARM: Court of Appeals reverses issuance of ag permits (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson June 20, 2022

Applicants for state agricultural permits were required to apply for a federal permit, despite the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s issuance of a “no discharge” permit, a panel of the South Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, reversing an order of the Administrative Law Court (ALC) affirming the issuance of state permits.  In 2016, David ...

