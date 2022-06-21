Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Impaired, head-on crash leads to $17M settlement

By: Heath Hamacher June 21, 2022

A former emergency room nurse who was severely and permanently injured in a head-on crash has settled her claims for $17,052,000, her attorneys report.  Mark Bringardner, Carson Parker, and Madeline Nelson of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston report that their client, a 56-year-old woman, was driving on June 5, 2021, when tragedy struck. The attorneys ...

