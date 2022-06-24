Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 24, 2022

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few ...

