Arbitration – Home-Buying Contract – Limitations Period – Severability

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 27, 2022

Although the limitations period of the arbitration clause in the parties’ contract is one-sided and oppressive, this unconscionable provision is severable.  As modified, we affirm the circuit court’s grant of defendant’s motion to dismiss and compel arbitration.  When plaintiffs bought a home from the defendant-builder, they signed a contract that disclaimed all warranties except for a limited ...

