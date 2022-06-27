Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Invasion of Privacy – Uncorroborated Anonymous Tip  (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Invasion of Privacy – Uncorroborated Anonymous Tip  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 27, 2022

A deputy sheriff received an anonymous tip that defendant was “cooking dope” in an apartment on Whitmire highway in Joanna. Although the tip was face-to-face, the deputy did not know the tipster, asked no follow-up questions, and did not corroborate any details before conducting a knock and talk at the apartment. Under S.C. Const. art. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo