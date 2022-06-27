Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Zoning – Municipal – Amended Height Restriction – Prior Setback Approval  (access required)

Real Property – Zoning – Municipal – Amended Height Restriction – Prior Setback Approval  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 27, 2022

Before the building height restriction in their neighborhood was lowered from 75 feet to 45 feet, the appellant-landowners sought and received setback and buffer variances. At that time, appellants submitted neither a 1”=30’ scaled site plan nor a written narrative explaining in detail the variances requested, as required by the respondent-town’s land management ordinance (LMO). ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo