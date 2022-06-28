Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh likely to lose license (access required)

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh likely to lose license (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 28, 2022

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who faces more than 70 criminal charges after police scrutinized his finances in the aftermath of the unsolved shooting deaths of his wife and son last year, is likely going to permanently lose his law license. The South Carolina Supreme Court said ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo