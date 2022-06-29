Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Charleston law firm gives back to animal shelter  (access required)

Charleston law firm gives back to animal shelter  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 29, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  The pets of a man who died from injuries sustained in an auto accident are benefiting from a donation made by a North Charleston law firm.  The Joye Law Firm, a North Charleston-based personal injury law practice, presented a $100,000 memorial contribution to the Charleston Animal Society in early June. The firm represents the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo