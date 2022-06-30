Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Transferred Intent – Firing into Group  (access required)

Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Transferred Intent – Firing into Group  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 30, 2022

After defendant was found guilty of attempted murder based on a theory of transferred intent, this court ruled that transferred intent does not apply to attempted murder. We nevertheless affirm defendant’s conviction because, when he pointed and fired a deadly weapon multiple times at a group of people he knew were in the line of ...

