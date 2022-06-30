Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judges – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Potential Disqualification – Deputy Sheriff Spouse  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 30, 2022

Even though the respondent-magistrate made it a practice to disclose to litigants that his wife worked for the sheriff’s office, he failed (1) to disclose, when appropriate, that she supervised deputies involved in a particular matter; and (2) to allow the parties and their lawyers time to consider the question of remittal outside his presence ...

