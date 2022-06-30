Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Spitz & Neville completes merger, changes name  (access required)

Spitz & Neville completes merger, changes name  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 30, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  Saxton & Stump has announced that its planned merger with Charleston, S.C.-based law firm Spitz & Neville is complete, and the former firm will now do business under the Saxton & Stump name, a Saxton & Stump news release stated.  All of the firm’s five attorneys, including Steven Spitz, Elizabeth Palmer, Irish “Ryan” Neville, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo