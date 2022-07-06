Lawyers in the News – June 20, 2022

Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) has welcomed Lauren N. Vriesinga as of counsel to its growing office in Charleston, South Carolina.

Vriesinga concentrates her practice in the health care industry, representing a variety of health care providers and professionals in all phases of litigation related to both general and professional liability claims, according to an HBS news release. She also practices in the areas of premises liability, transportation, insurance coverage, and general liability matters.

Prior to joining HBS, Vriesinga worked for nearly a decade in civil and administrative litigation in both the public and private sector, the release stateds. Most recently, she worked as a partner at a well-respected regional defense firm, handling cases from inception through investigation and all aspects of litigation, including trial. She has successfully defended a wide variety of injury claims, including catastrophic injuries, orthopedic injuries, brain trauma, spinal injuries, and psychological injury.

Outside of the office, Vriesinga is engaged in the Charleston County Bar Association, the South Carolina Defense Trial Attorneys Association, the South Carolina Women Lawyers Association, and the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division.

Vriesinga earned a J.D. degree, cum laude, from St. Thomas University School of Law and her B.A. degree, magna cum laude, from Loyola Marymount University.

“We are excited to welcome Lauren to the HBS family. She is an invaluable addition to our office as we expand to meet the needs of our clients,” said Alex Booth, managing partner at Hall Booth Smith, said in the release.