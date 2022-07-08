Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Guilty Plea – Maximum Sentence – Judge’s Colloquy (access required)

Criminal Practice – Guilty Plea – Maximum Sentence – Judge’s Colloquy (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 8, 2022

Even though it was the prosecutor – rather than the judge, as required by Rule 11, FRCrP – who informed defendant of the maximum term of imprisonment he faced, since the judge then reviewed these terms with defendant and specifically confirmed that defendant understood, the judge did not plainly err.  We affirm defendant’s convictions and sentence ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo