Criminal Practice – Felon in Possession – Knowledge of Status

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 13, 2022

Even though the district court plainly erred by not advising defendant that the government had to prove he knew he was a felon at the time of his 18 U.S.C. § 922(g) offense, since defendant served at least 522 days on a prior conviction for an offense punishable by more than one year in prison, ...

