Criminal Practice – Jury Instructions – Self-Defense & Mutual Combat – Second Victim

Criminal Practice – Jury Instructions – Self-Defense & Mutual Combat – Second Victim

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 13, 2022

The state concedes that, at defendant’s trial arising from a shootout in the parking lot of a nightclub, the trial court erred in instructing the jury on a theory of mutual combat – the doctrine of mutual combat was the state’s response to defendant’s claim of self-defense with respect to the charge of the murder ...

