Governor seeks to protect port from landmark’s pollution  (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 13, 2022

The nation’s ninth-busiest port is at risk of pollution by more than 100,000 gallons of fuel from a Navy aircraft carrier that served in World War II and the Vietnam War before its decommissioning and designation as a National Historic Landmark.  The USS Yorktown — located in Charleston Harbor — is experiencing continued corrosion on its ...

