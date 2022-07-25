Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / What employers should know about predictive scheduling laws  (access required)

What employers should know about predictive scheduling laws  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 25, 2022

By Catharine Morisset and Lisa Nagele-Piazza, Fisher Phillips  Hospitality industry employers know that scheduling the right number of workers on any given day — or shift — is a challenge. In addition to unpredictable customer patterns, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages, and record turnover rates add to the difficulty of keeping operations running smoothly. You ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo