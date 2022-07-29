Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Text Message – Hearsay – Harmless Error – Authentication  (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Text Message – Hearsay – Harmless Error – Authentication  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff July 29, 2022

No exception to the rule against hearsay permitted the admission into evidence of a text message received by the mother of the victim about defendant’s whereabouts near the time of the victim’s murder. Although the trial court erred in admitting the text, given the overwhelming evidence against defendant, the error was harmless.  We affirm defendant’s convictions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo