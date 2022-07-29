Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The ins and outs of no-poach provisions (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 29, 2022

By Barry Rosen  BridgeTower Media Newswires No-poach provisions are agreements that prohibit one company from hiring another company’s employees. This article addresses whether no-poach provisions violate applicable antitrust laws, and more specifically, the conditions under which no-poach provisions are legal.  No-poach provisions are often horizontal restraints; that is, they constitute an agreement between or among competitors restricting the ...

