$4.2M settlement for estate of woman killed by pest treatment  (access required)

$4.2M settlement for estate of woman killed by pest treatment  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 1, 2022

The estate of a woman who died after a thermal pest treatment was applied to her home has settled its wrongful death claim for $4.2 million.   Attorneys for the estate of 63-year-old Sharon Brockington said that in August 2018, a Terminix Services technician applied a bed bug heat treatment to her small apartment and told her ...

