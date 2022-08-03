Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Elevator death leads to $20M settlement  (access required)

Elevator death leads to $20M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 3, 2022

The estate of a man killed after falling approximately 60 feet from an elevator he was working on has settled its claims for wrongful death and negligence, among others, for $20 million.   Attorneys for Lennox Hinckson said that the 65-year-old immigrated from Guyana in the 1980s and made a career in America installing, servicing, and maintaining ...

