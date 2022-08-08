Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 8, 2022

Although the state’s evaluator did not give an unequivocal recommendation that defendant should register as a sex offender, she did recommend requiring registration if the court believed the allegations against defendant were true. She opined that the allegations – if true – were clear proof of a diagnosable sex-related disorder. If the state’s burden to ...

