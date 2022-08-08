Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations  – Separate Maintenance & Support – Standing – Guardian & Conservator  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 8, 2022

An adult daughter, who was her elderly father’s guardian and conservator, could file suit against her mother for the father’s separate maintenance and support.  We affirm the family court’s denial of the defendant-Wife’s motion to dismiss.  Facts  After a long and prosperous marriage, Wife and her Husband were both hospitalized in 2018. They lived separately thereafter.  Husband had been ...

