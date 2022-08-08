Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Mortgages – Foreclosure – Administrative Order – Discovery – Appeals  (access required)

Real Property – Mortgages – Foreclosure – Administrative Order – Discovery – Appeals  (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 8, 2022

The respondent-mortgagee’s predecessor filed and served upon the petitioner-mortgagor a notice of foreclosure intervention. When petitioner failed to respond to the notice, the mortgagee filed and served petitioner with a notice of denial of loan modification. These actions complied with the South Carolina Supreme Court's Administrative Order on Mortgage Foreclosure Actions. Subsequently, respondent’s predecessor engaged ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo