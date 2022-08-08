Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / US Attorney’s office names second in charge  (access required)

US Attorney’s office names second in charge  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 8, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs announced that Brook Andrews has been named First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, the office’s second-ranking position.  Andrews is a career federal prosecutor with experience spanning criminal, civil, trial, and appellate matters across several duty stations within the U.S. Department of Justice, according to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo