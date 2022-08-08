Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Workers' Compensation – Back Injury – General Disability Claim – Radiating Pain & Depression

Workers' Compensation – Back Injury – General Disability Claim – Radiating Pain & Depression

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 8, 2022

The Claimant suffered a compensable back injury and was assigned a 40 percent impairment rating to the spine and a 36 percent rating to the whole person. The record contains no fewer than 40 physician notes about Claimant having nerve pain in places other than her back; furthermore, her treating physician not only added ten ...

